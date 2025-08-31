Tail-wagging event blends wine, music, and dog-friendly fun for a great cause

Dog lovers and wine enthusiasts are invited to leash up their furry companions and head to The View Winery & Wards Cidery for an afternoon of sipping, strolling, and supporting rescue dogs at Picnic with the Pups.
The event runs Saturday, Sept. 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Guests will enjoy a tasting of five wines or ciders, a charcuterie picnic lunch, and a beverage of choice, which includes wine, cider, or a house-made slushy.
Pups won’t be left out—each ticket also includes a swag item for your dog and access to a self-guided walk through the orchard and vineyard.
All proceeds from Picnic with the Pups will be donated to Paws it Forward, a local dog rescue organization.
Guests attending for tastings and live music will also have their tasting fee donated.
In addition, attendees receive a $5 voucher toward the purchase of a limited edition Paws it Forward T-shirt.
Tickets are $45. To book your spot, click here.