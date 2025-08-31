Tail-wagging event blends wine, music, and dog-friendly fun for a great cause

Photo: The View Winery All proceeds from Picnic with the Pups will be donated to Paws it Forward

Dog lovers and wine enthusiasts are invited to leash up their furry companions and head to The View Winery & Wards Cidery for an afternoon of sipping, strolling, and supporting rescue dogs at Picnic with the Pups.

The event runs Saturday, Sept. 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Guests will enjoy a tasting of five wines or ciders, a charcuterie picnic lunch, and a beverage of choice, which includes wine, cider, or a house-made slushy.

Pups won’t be left out—each ticket also includes a swag item for your dog and access to a self-guided walk through the orchard and vineyard.

All proceeds from Picnic with the Pups will be donated to Paws it Forward, a local dog rescue organization.

Guests attending for tastings and live music will also have their tasting fee donated.

In addition, attendees receive a $5 voucher toward the purchase of a limited edition Paws it Forward T-shirt.

Tickets are $45. To book your spot, click here.