Rising saxophone star, world-renowned percussionist to play at Summerhill Pyramid Winery in Kelowna on Canada Day 

Photo: Contributed Sir Kahil El’Zabar (left) and Isaiah Collier will perform at the Summerhill Winery pyramid on July 1, 2025.

The pyramid at Summerhill Winery will echo with the sounds of the saxophone on Canada Day.

Rising jazz star Isaiah Collier and percussionist Sir Kahil El’Zabar are scheduled to play at the unique venue on Canada Day.

The concert is part of the Skin And Bones Music Series– an Okanagan Arts Award-nominated concert series dedicated to the presentation of experimental music in the Okanagan. The concern also happens to mark the 10th anniversary of Skin And Bones.

“There’s an emotional shift toward a compass of integrity … we’re trying to transmit something universal, soulful and uplifting. We need it now, globally,” said Kahil El’Zabar, who has performed with the likes of Dizzy Gillespie, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon.

Collier is one of the hottest jazz saxophonists currently on the scene. He recently headlined the Blue Note in New York.

Doors open for the July 1 concert at 6:30 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7:00 p.m. The Summerhill Pyramid Winery is located at 4870 Chute Lake Road in Kelowna.

Admission at the door is $40 or $35 for students and Alternator members. The Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art is an artist-run centre located at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.