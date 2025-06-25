Diner en Blanc Okanagan announces pause for 2025, plans to return in 2026

Photo: Christina Ferreira Le Diner en Blanc Okanagan 2022

After 11 editions, the organizers of Dîner en Blanc Okanagan have announced an event will not take place in 2025.

The news was shared on the event's Facebook page on Wednesday.

''While we won’t be gathering this year, we remain deeply grateful for the incredible community that has made each edition so special. Thank you for being part of the Dîner en Blanc story in Okanagan. But don’t worry — we’re already looking ahead to 2026 and exploring ways to bring back the magic,'' organizers wrote.

The similar post was shared on the Diner en Blanc - Vancouver Facebook page.

Dîner en Blanc invites guests to dress head-to-toe in white and gather at a secret outdoor location for an evening of celebration.

Since its debut in the Okanagan, the event has featured editions Kelowna venues, including Stuart Park, Father Pandosy Mission, and Quails’ Gate Winery.