City of Kelowna sues landscaping company for $35k over dead tree

Photo: Flickr - Sam Beebe The City of Kelowna is seeking $35,000 over a ponderosa pine that was killed last year.

The City of Kelowna is suing a local landscaping company for $35,000 for allegedly killing a tree that was on city property.

In a lawsuit filed in Small Claims Court last week, the city claims Casa Verde Landscaping damaged the roots of a mature ponderosa pine last year on Kelowna's Collett Road, in the Lower Mission area.

While the suit doesn't say when the damage occurred, it says the damaged tree was identified by the city on Sept. 3, 2024.

The city alleges the damage was done when the company was doing landscaping work at a property on Collett Road, which is adjacent to a city-owned boulevard.

“Upon investigation, it was determined that as a result of the work, the tree was compromised and no longer safe,” the lawsuit states. “The tree was subsequently removed to ensure community safety.”

The lawsuit points to Kelowna bylaws that prohibit pruning, injuring, impairing, or interfering with a city-owned tree without prior authorization. It doesn't specify the size of the tree, only noting that it was a "mature ponderosa pine."

The city is seeking the maximum amount that can be awarded in Small Claims Court – $35,000 – naming the landscaping company as well as the property owners where the work was being done as defendants.

“The city sustained damages, including the loss of the tree itself, as well as the costs of to investigate and remove the tree,” the suit states.

“The removal of the tree was an unreasonable interference with the use and enjoyment of the city's property.”

It says the defendants failed to stop digging once they got to the boundary of the property they were working on and failed to stop digging when they came into contact with the tree's root system.

None of the defendants have filed formal responses to the lawsuit. Castanet reached out to Casa Verde for comment on the lawsuit, but the company did not return a phone call by publication time.