Colombian man convicted of Kelowna child sex assault

Photo: File photo A Colombian man was convicted of a sexual assault in Kelowna.

A man who was convicted Wednesday of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old child in Kelowna was taken into custody immediately, prior to his sentencing hearing.

After seven days of trial this month, Justice Richard Hewson convicted Franklin Candelo Mosquera of the sexual assault and sexual interference of a child back in November 2022, when he touched the exterior of the child's vagina with both his hands and penis.

Any information that could lead to the identity of the victim is protected under a publication ban, so Castanet won't be publishing details about the assault.

Candelo Mosquera, 40, denied the assault ever occurred.

But Justice Hewson found the child's testimony, both in court and to police shortly after the incident occurred, was credible.

Additionally, police obtained DNA evidence swabbed from Candelo Mosquera's penis shortly after the incident occurred that matched the child's DNA with a “high degree of certainty."

Candelo Mosquera is a Colombian national, and not a citizen of Canada. With the Crown likely seeking a significant jail sentence, Candelo Mosquera will face possible deportation at the conclusion of his sentence.

A person living in Canada who's not a citizen can be deported on the grounds of “serious criminality,” if they're sentenced to more than six months in jail.

Incarcerated immediately

Candelo Mosquera has been out of custody on bail since he was first arrested back in November 2022, but following conviction, Crown prosecutor Kevin Short sought to detain him immediately before a future sentencing hearing is held.

In B.C., a convicted person generally remains out on bail until they are sentenced. Sentencing can come several months after a conviction occurs.

But on Wednesday, Short told the court that he had concerns about Candelo Mosquera being a flight risk.

“This gentleman is not a Canadian citizen, he's a landed immigrant, he has no deep roots in the community, he could be facing a period of lengthy incarceration,” Short told the court. “The concern is that he could be a flight risk and as a result, he should be placed in custody now.”

Defence counsel Nick Acker initially opposed the incarceration of his client, saying Candelo Mosquera has never had any breach allegations while on bail and has shown up to all his court dates. But he was unable to provide an address of a stable residence where Candelo Mosquera would be living if he remained out of custody.

Acker told the court he was blindsided by the Crown’s request and was unable to properly argue for his continued release on Wednesday.

Short previously worked as a prosecutor in Alberta, and said it was the norm for offenders who are facing long sentences to be incarcerated immediately after conviction. He said it never occurred to him to notify Acker about the request prior to Wednesday's hearing.

After some discussions Candelo Mosquera consented to be incarcerated for the time being.

Justice Hewson said he'd never dealt with such a request in his dozen years on the bench, but found that the Criminal Code allows him to make the order. He said he'd be ready to hear Acker's arguments as to why Candelo Mosquera should be released prior to sentencing at Acker's earliest convenience.

The matter will be back before the courts next month to set a future sentencing date, but a hearing could be held earlier to argue over Candelo Mosquera's incarceration prior to sentencing.