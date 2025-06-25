Firefighters rescue pet squirrel stranded in tree at Big White

Photo: Kelly Blair Douglas the squirrel rescued at Big White Ski Resort

A rescue took place Tuesday afternoon after a pet squirrel named Douglas became stranded at the top of a tall tree, prompting a response from the Big White Fire Department.

Douglas, who has been under the care of longtime Big White resident Kelly Blair for the past year, had never shown signs of climbing high before.

Blair rescued Douglas as a newborn after he was found injured and abandoned.

“He was found abandoned and it just happens that he didn't die of exposure or get eaten by a predator,” Blair said.

During a routine walk, Douglas surprised Blair by leaping into a tree and rapidly climbing about 25 feet—far higher than he had ever ventured before.

“As Douglas was growing and getting his strength and what not back, it became obvious that he just couldn't seem to jump,” Blair explained.

“I let Douglas run up and down the stairs to get a bit of exercise. He then jumped off my shoulder, hit the ground and disappeared right away. He went up about 25 feet and I tried to put a ladder up against it so that I could climb up and then take a stick and just try to coax him down.”

After several unsuccessful attempts to retrieve Douglas, Blair called for help. The Big White Fire Department responded promptly, using a ladder to reach the stranded squirrel.

In a surprising twist, Douglas jumped onto the shoulder of a firefighter, allowing for a safe descent.

“Douglas is back home. He was just out on the bed a little while ago,” Blair said after the rescue.

Blair remains optimistic about Douglas’s future.

Now that the squirrel has begun jumping and climbing, Blair hopes that with a bit more rehabilitation, Douglas might eventually return to the wild.