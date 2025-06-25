Police presence bolstered in Kelowna for Canada Day

Photo: Michael Hintringer FILE-Kelowna RCMP at Canada Day ceremonies.

In preparation for Canada Day weekend, additional police will be out in Kelowna.

“We will have a very visible presence in key places around the city,” Sgt. Laura Pollock said in a media release.

“Our teams will be patrolling in several different ways including on foot and bikes in City Park, on downtown streets and numerous parks in the Rutland neighbourhood. Our ATV teams will be riding the rail trail while our boats will be on the lake keeping boaters safe.”

More traffic cops will also be around.

Specialized units from BC Highway Patrol will be looking after area highways and local roads will see a greater presence from police.

“With the expected influx of visitors to celebrate Canada Day and to ensure everyone arrives to their destinations safely, enhanced traffic enforcement and RCMP visibility on local roadways should be expected,” Sgt. Kyle Ushock said in a media release.

“We ask motorists to plan ahead, slow down and make smart choices, if you have been drinking alcohol or using any impairing substance, don’t get behind the wheel, you are not only putting yourself at risk, but everyone else on the road as well.”

The fireworks display scheduled for Canada Day tends to attract a large crowd to the waterfront and police are warning people to be careful.

If you see something, say something! To report a crime, contact to the Kelowna Central Okanagan RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300. To remain anonymous contact the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.