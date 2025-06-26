Kelowna manufacturer argues airport expansion not as 'local' as it could be

Cindy White

You can see the airport from the factory floor at Geometrik Manufacturing in Kelowna.

That proximity is one of the reasons a recent announcement about the completion of the mass timber ceiling at the Kelowna International Airport terminal expansion project stings, especially claims that it showcases the local community. Geometrik, which produces wood acoustic panels, was passed over in favour of a company based in the Lower Mainland.

“The architect had chosen Geometrik as one of the companies specified to manufacture the wood for that particular project. We were what’s called the first choice or first specified,” said territory sales manager Rick Bouvier.

“We came in, we produced a quotation for the company based, unfortunately, out of the Lower Mainland, as opposed to using some of our local installers, but we produced a quote for them, put it together for them. They ultimately chose to exclude us from the project for something that we were not responsible in manufacturing, which was some metal attachment points.”

The City of Kelowna said the selection of suppliers for components like the wood acoustic ceilings and wall system are the responsibility of the general contractor and the city would assume additional risk that could compromise the project’s schedule and quality if it got involved in subcontractor decisions.

Geometrik has worked on projects at UBCO and Okanagan College and Bouvier is hoping their past record with YLW will be considered when the next phase of expansion goes ahead.

“As kind of a history with the airport project, we had a different manufacturer based out of the United States that supplied some of the wood and I think you guys did an article on it a few years ago, where a panel actually fell and came down in the departures lounge," Bouvier said.

“Geometrik at that time was approached to come in and save the day, and we did."

He said they supplied much of the wood needed to make those repairs.

“So, it’s a bit of a slap in the face as a local manufacturer employing local people here to not win a project right across the street from us," he said.

The company has been manufacturing acoustic panels at its Kelowna facility on Velocity Street for about seven years and employs a workforce of approximately 20. Previously, Geometrik had facilities in Summerland and West Kelowna.