Pregnant Kelowna woman killed in Grand Forks crash, husband in coma

Photo: Facebook Zach and Kayla Mulla

A devastating two-vehicle collision on June 15 near Grand Forks has shattered the future of a Kelowna couple.

Zach and Kayla Mulla were married in July 2023 and were eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first baby in a few months.

Tragically, the crash took Kayla’s life, along with their unborn child. Zach is now in a coma at Kelowna General Hospital.

The couple, both from Kelowna, were known among friends and family for their love, excitement for parenthood, and devotion to each other.

Kayla worked at Atomic Vapor in Kelowna, and Zach is the founder of Mad Mulla Films, an independent filming company based in Kelowna.

In response to the tragedy, the family has launched a fundraiser to support Zach’s recovery.

“We are coming together to raise funds and surround Tim Mulla (Zach’s father) and his family with love and prayers for their son, brother, and friend—Zach,” the family shared.

Funds raised will help cover travel and accommodation expenses in Kelowna for family members, contribute to Kayla’s funeral arrangements, assist with ongoing care for the couple’s three dogs—Dexter, Max, and Zeus—and provide financial support during Tim’s time away from work.

“This is just the beginning of a long and uncertain road ahead,” the GoFundMe page added.

To donate to the fundraiser, click here.