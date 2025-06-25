Kelowna crane collapse memorial nearly complete

Photo: Kelly Hutchinson Work is nearly complete on a memorial for the 2021 Kelowna crane collapse.

Construction on the memorial honouring the five people killed in Kelowna's 2021 crane collapse is set to be unveiled at Knowles Heritage Park on the fourth anniversary of the tragedy.

"The memory is so, so familiar, too, and not distant at all. I think for these five gentlemen, they'll be remembered in memorial now. So it's good," says Kelly Hutchinson, director of the Rise Memorial Foundation.

Hutchinson says workers have been going flat out and doing the work at cost, or less, in order to finish the memorial for the anniversary on July 12.

The total cost for the memorial should come in around $350,000 and he wants everyone in the community to come and celebrate the monument and remember the men who lost their lives on July 12, 2021.

A crane collapse during construction on the Brooklyn Tower in downtown Kelowna took the lives of construction workers Eric and Patrick Stemmer, Cailen Vilness and Jared Zook, along with Brad Zawislak, who was working in an adjacent building at the time of the collapse.

"We'd love if the public could attend the event. There's no obligation for anybody to bring anything like flowers," says Hutchinson.

"We just want to make a big deal of the fact that, the city, the province, the community, everyone kind of contributed to bring this together."

The project has taken more than four years of immense planning, coordination, and effort from

countless devoted community members, organizations, and supporters.

The project was set to be completed a year ago but financial issues delayed construction.

"This memorial stands to ensure their memories live on, but also offers the community a future space for grieving and healing from the impacts of any workplace accident that may ever occur in the future," says Hutchinson.

The unveiling ceremony will start at 10 a.m. in the park at 865 Bernard Avenue and will lead up to a moment of silence at 10:55 a.m., followed by speakers and the official ribbon cutting around 11:20 a.m.