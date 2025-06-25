Crave Cupcakes opens first B.C. location in Kelowna

Madison Reeve

Calling all cupcake lovers: Crave Cupcakes has officially arrived in Kelowna.

The sister-owned Canadian bakery is opening the doors to its first-ever B.C. location at 100-750 Vaughan Avenue on Wednesday at 10 a.m., bringing its signature from-scratch treats — and a brand-new coffee concept — to the Okanagan.

Founded in Calgary 21 years ago by sisters Carolyne McIntyre Jackson and Jodi Willoughby, Crave Cupcakes was inspired by family recipes passed down through generations.

“We started baking from scratch... my sister and I in the bakery,” said Willoughby.

“Our first location... we opened our doors in September 2004, and Calgary really embraced us and so then we just started growing.”

Now, with four locations in Calgary, plus one each in Edmonton and Saskatoon, Crave is expanding west — and making Kelowna its first stop in B.C.

The new Kelowna location also features something new for Crave: CeCe’s Coffee Shop, a cozy in-house café designed to go perfectly with their desserts.

“We are so excited to introduce our new concept. It is our CeCe's Coffee Shop, crafted by Crave,” said Willoughby.

The decision to open in Kelowna was a natural one for the sisters, who have long-standing ties to the region.

“My sister has done an Ironman... we have spent time in the Okanagan Valley, my son went to the Okanagan Hockey Camp, so we have always wanted to come to Kelowna,” Willoughby shared.

“A few of our members of our team were born in Kelowna. It was such a natural move for us.”