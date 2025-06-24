Good Lemonade Day raises $30,500 for JoeAnna’s House

Photo: JoeAnna's House Good Lemonade Day 2025 raised $30,500 for JoeAnna's House.

Nearly 60 lemonade stands were set up in 14 B.C. communities on June 14, setting a new fundraising record during the fourth annual Good Lemonade Day.

The province-wide event is designed to engage children in philanthropy while raising money for JoeAnna’s House, the home away from home for out-of-town families whose loved ones are undergoing treatment at Kelowna General Hospital.

This year, the lemonade stands brought in $30,500, surpassing the mark of $26,720 from last year.

“Each year, Good Lemonade Day sets a record, not just in the funds raised, but in the creativity, energy, and heart that pours out of every single stand,” said Carly Malchuk, director of community engagement for JoeAnna’s House.

The money will help support an expansion that will add 10 more rooms to the facility which currently has 20 guest rooms.

For Salmon Arm mom-of-five, Kayla Vannieuwenhuizen, the event is close to her heart. She stayed in JoeAnna’s House for several weeks when her daughter Hattie was born premature several years ago.

“Our family was so happy to participate in Good Lemonade Day again this year,” said Vannieuwenhuizen.

“Being our third year, we wanted to make sure we once again surpassed our goals in raising as much as we could for Joanna’s House. We worked hard with local businesses who donated their time and products to ensure we could raise the most yet - $2200."

Family-run stands were mostly located in Kelowna, with others in Fernie, Cranbrook, Rossland, Vernon, and Salmon Arm. Prestige Hotels and Resorts also hosted stands and special events at each of their 19 properties in BC.

As of June 1, 2025, more than 2,929 families have stayed since the doors were opened in 2018 (28,160 nights), with more than 1,160 families left on the waitlist.