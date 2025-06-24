Kelowna looking to make transit more affordable for the financially challenged

Photo: Adrian Lam, Times Colonist Kelowna looking at affordable fare options

The City of Kelowna is looking for public input to try and make transit fares more affordable for those in need.

In a news release, the city says it is leading a study to explore fare options that could assist those members of the community facing financial challenges.

They are encouraging Central Okanagan residents who feel they may benefit from a reduced transit fare program to complete a brief survey by July 15.

Click here to get access to the survey.

“Enabling access to affordable transportation can help more people participate more fully in the community,” said transit and programs manager Mike Kittmer.

“Residents input will help shape a potential new fare option that supports those experiencing affordability challenges.

“By sharing your experience, you’ll help ensure the program reflects real needs and lived experiences in our community.”

The city has worked with the United Way’s Emergency Transit Assistance Program which provides transit tickets and passes to agencies for distribution throughout the Kelowna Transit System.

With demand increasing for the ETAP program, the city says there is a need to come up with more options and solutions to fill the gap between the ETAP program and regular transit fare products.