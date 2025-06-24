Police investigating assault at Kelowna's Mushroom Beach

The Kelowna RCMP are asking the public for help following an assault that occurred at Mushroom Beach on the evening of Friday, June 13
At around 7:50 p.m., police responded to multiple reports of a disturbance at the off-leash dog beach at the end of McTavish Avenue.
According to witnesses, a verbal argument between individuals escalated into a physical attack..
One person was taken to hospital as a result of the incident.
Police are now asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident — particularly those with dashcam or video surveillance footage — to come forward.
Investigators are seeking recordings from the area of Mushroom Beach and the nearby intersection of Lake Avenue and McDougall Street between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on the night of the assault.
Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300, citing file number 2025-33325.