Festivals Kelowna urges you to celebrate your 'Canadianess' on Canada Day 

Cindy White

From wiener dog races to the Happy Birthday Canada cake to the fireworks. Kelowna’s Canada Day 2025 schedule is set.

And this year, Festivals Kelowna is urging you to get out and celebrate your “Canadianess”.

“Canada Day, as we all know, is so much more than fireworks and flag waving. It’s a chance to come together in true Canadian fashion with open hearts, open minds and probably a double-double in hand,” said Renata Mills, executive director of Festivals Kelowna.

One of the highlights this year will be Kelowna FolkFest, which is celebrating 50 years of bringing people from around the world together to celebrate their cultures within Canada.

“It’s a wonderful way to have memories and I’m proud for everybody that it is still going,” said former Folkfest chair Susie Kaul.

Folkfest is the biggest family-oriented event on Canada Day.

“It is our opportunity to share and bring our community together to celebrate the richness of multiculturalism through music, folk dances and ethnic food from various groups around the world,” said the current chair, Elna von Dach.

Some of the new food booths this year will feature Persian, Ukrainian, Egyptian and First Nations food. Doors open at Prospera Place at 9:30 a.m. and events wrap up at 3:30 p.m. The Canada's birthday cake cutting is scheduled for 1-1:30 p.m.

At Waterfront Park, things get going at 11 a.m. and include Wienerama at Pioneer Gardens, the Canada Day Bazaar, and live music on the Kiwanis Family Stage and the Island Stage. You can also head over to the Valley First Power Stage and activity zone at Stuart Park.

“We want everyone to have a great time, but we want you to be safe too,” said Mayor Tom Dyas. “and that is why we have worked with our partners to ensure increased patrols with the RCMP, bylaw services, and our security teams.”

A new element this year is Country Corner near the Rhapsody dolphins fountain. It is presented by the Canadian Country Music Week Host Committee as a lead-up to the CCMA’s happening in Kelowna this September.

Weather permitting, the fireworks will be set off beginning at 10 p.m. sharp. Boaters are reminded to stay out of the drop zone during the display.

Find the full details of Canada Day 2025 on the Festivals Kelowna website.