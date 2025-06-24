Annual Bubba Open golf tournament raising money for pets

Photo: Contributed Bubba Open set for Saturday

The Annual Bubba Open golf tournament is set to tee off this weekend at Sunset Ranch Golf Course.

The fundraising tournament, in its 15th year, raises money for Paws it Forward and AlleyCATS Alliance.

Over the years the event has raised more than $110,000 for dogs and cats in the Central Okanagan.

The tournament, which started as a small affair has grown in size and stature over the past half dozen years to the point where it now sells out each year.

“It’s been an amazing run,” says organizer Ken Coles who will be stepping down after this year’s event. Someone has stepped up to take the tournament over.

While the golf portion of the event is already sold out, there are still a few hole sponsorships available.

Silent auction donations are also being accepted.

You can email [email protected] for information.

An online silent auction is also being held until July 3.

Click here to check out the items available.