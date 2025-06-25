Jury trial chosen by man accused in Kelowna bridge bomb scare

Photo: Rob Gibson FILE-After the incident, the vehicle Winter is alleged to have been in was towed away.

A Kelowna man charged in an incident that shut down the Bennett Bridge for the greater part of a January day will face a jury of his peers.

Roy Winter, 61, elected on Tuesday to be tried by a judge and jury for 11 charges incurred in the aftermath of a Jan. 27 incident that closed down the bridge for hours.

The trial will be in Supreme Court at a yet-to-be-determined date. A pre-trial conference will be held on July 10, a representative from the BC Prosecution Service said.

Winter remains in custody and has yet to apply for a bail hearing.

He was arrested the day of the incident and placed into medical care shortly thereafter.

Once released he was charged with arson, making or possessing explosives, use of explosives to cause serious bodily harm, possession of incendiary material, mischief endangering life, mischief, nuisance endangering life, assault peace officer with a weapon, resist/obstruct peace officer, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Winter had been in hospital since his arrest the day of the incident. That changed March 25, when he was released and subsequently arrested.

While more will be learned about the incident in the months ahead, Winter allegedly published a manifesto online ahead of the bridge closing down.

It outlined a long-running dispute against the RCMP, making various unverifiable and outlandish allegations against police and other community members. It was in that message that threats were made about explosives in a van known to be connected to Winter.