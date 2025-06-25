Two armed men arrested after argument outside supportive housing facility in Kelowna

Rob Gibson

A machete-wielding man near a Kelowna supportive housing building, that has been the subject of neighbourhood complaints, was arrested by RCMP on Friday.

Tyler Zeeman lives near Stephen Village and says he's witnessed the man waving his machete

and threatening people in the neighbourhood on multiple occasions.

He says the man with a machete was arguing with another man who was armed with a large stick. The man with the machete was threatening to kill the other man, Zeeman said.

Sgt. Laura Pollock tells Castanet police responded to the disturbance in the 2100 Block of Vasile Rd. at approximately 5 p.m. on Friday.

"Upon arrival, a lone officer encountered the individuals, both of whom were armed. The officer advised the males that they both were under arrest," said Pollock, adding that one of the men refused to comply with police commands.

"Despite the non-compliance, the officer was able to safely take the male into custody without injury."

One of the men was arrested for breaching court-imposed conditions related to weapons possession. He remains in custody. Additional officers arrived to help in the arrest of the second man.

"As this is now before the courts, no further information will be released," said Pollock.

Residents living in the same area as the Stephen Village housing facility on Agassiz Road, met Thursday to talk about ongoing issues in their neighbourhood.

Neighbours in the area have been complaining for months about criminal activity such as assaults and drug dealing outside the building.