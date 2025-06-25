Aggressive deer sparks safety concerns along Kelowna's Hobson Road

Photo: Contributed Women warns of aggressive deer in Lower Mission

A concerned resident is warning others in Lower Mission after multiple encounters with an aggressive deer that appears to be protecting a fawn.

Rondelle Ganesan says a deer has charged at people and dogs in the Hobson Road area for several weeks, and she's worried someone might get seriously hurt.

"We were chased and charged at today. The deer leaped from a bush and we didn’t even see her until she almost side-swiped us," she said Tuesday.

Despite yelling and screaming, Ganesan says the deer was undeterred.

"Eventually a neighbour heard me and let us into her gated yard," she said.

This isn't the first incident either. Ganesan says she witnessed a similar situation two weeks earlier involving another woman.

Although she has contacted local conservation authorities twice, Ganesan says she was told nothing can be done unless the deer physically harms someone or their dog.

"They said usually the deer will only charge people with dogs. Conservation can't do anything," she explained.

Ganesan is especially concerned about the safety of children in the area. "With summer coming and Sarsons Beach nearby, I worry about non-locals not being aware and possibly getting hurt. Also, I see a daycare walking very small children in the area as well as a school bus stop."

She has suggested installing warning signs to alert people, but says that idea was also dismissed by authorities.