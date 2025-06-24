Severe thunderstorm watch for Okanagan valley

Photo: Castanet FILE- Thunderstorms may be in the way to the Okanagan.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the entirety of the Okanagan.

Environment Canada put the alert for the Okanagan Tuesday morning, and in the hourly forecast the potential storm could move in some time between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Stormy weather has been a feature of this June, with heavy rain falling on much of the Southern Interior over the weekend.

Notably, the highest rainfall amounts for June 20 and 21 were in the Kootenays, where around 50 millimetres were recorded in Morrissey and Goatfell.

In the Lillooet area, 38 mm was recorded over the two days. Salmon Arm saw 32 mm, Fintry got 26 mm, between 10 and 19 mm was recorded in the Kelowna area and Kamloops received 15 mm.