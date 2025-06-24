Severe thunderstorm warning for North Okanagan, watch further south

Photo: Ben Low-On Thunderclouds looming in the distance from downtown Vernon.

UPDATE 4:10 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the North Okanagan.

Environment Canada said that at 4:01 p.m., meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts and up to nickel size hail.

“Take immediate cover if a thunderstorm approaches. If outside, protect yourself from flying debris and hail,” the warning advises.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are expected to produce damaging hail, wind or rain.

The Central Okanagan and South Okanagan remain under severe thunderstorm watches, which are issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms capable of producing damaging hail, wind or rain.

ORIGINAL 11:35 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the entirety of the Okanagan.

Environment Canada put the alert for the Okanagan Tuesday morning, and in the hourly forecast the potential storm could move in some time between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Stormy weather has been a feature of this June, with heavy rain falling on much of the Southern Interior over the weekend.

Notably, the highest rainfall amounts for June 20 and 21 were in the Kootenays, where around 50 millimetres were recorded in Morrissey and Goatfell.

In the Lillooet area, 38 mm was recorded over the two days. Salmon Arm saw 32 mm, Fintry got 26 mm, between 10 and 19 mm was recorded in the Kelowna area and Kamloops received 15 mm.