Kelowna seeking contractor for new City Park aquatic centre

Photo: Old Kelowna Facebook Page Fire destroyed the old aquatic centre at City Park in 1969.

The City of Kelowna is looking for a contractor to design and potentially build a new aquatic centre in City Park.

The original aquatic centre and grandstands went up in flames in a spectacular fire Saturday, June 14, 1969.

The official cause of that fire was never determined.

The city used the insurance money from that fire to go towards construction of the Parkinson Rec Centre.

A request for proposals that went out this week seeks a design builder for the swim venue as part of Phase 3 of the City Park redevelopment project that is currently underway.

“With its construction, the swim venue will include points of innovative and inviting design and incorporate restoration of the waterfront, allowing the native ecosystem to thrive, while integrating important aspects of Kelowna’s history and Indigenous heritage,” the submission states.

“New work includes the continuation and culmination of the City Park boardwalk, inclusive seating and gathering opportunities, informative panels on Kelowna’s history, a pavilion, waterfront steps, floating docks, four 50-metre swim lanes, a diving platform and enhanced environmental works.

“The completion of the swim venue will allow for a continuous waterfront connection between Hot Sands Beach, City Park and Kerry Park.”

The city says it aims to engage a capable design builder for the on-water components of the swim venue, address constructability challenges and establish an appropriate construction budget.

The total estimated budget has been set at $2 million with construction expected to begin in the summer of 2026 with completion no later than the spring of 2027.