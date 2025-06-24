Kelowna council has updated its priorities for the balance of its term

Photo: City of Kelowna Kelowna council reviewed its new priorities Monday.

Kelowna city council will be a busy bunch for the next 16 months as it works to tick off as many priorities as it can between now and election day, October 17 of next year.

Council reviewed its six priorities and action items Monday, a list that touches 110 new projects and 136 existing projects.

“We have a lot to accomplish in a very short window of time,” said Coun. Mohini Singh after being walked through the highlights.

“We are going to be running now for the next year-and-a-half.

The list of seven priorities hasn’t changed since this council first laid them out a few months after being elected.

The only noticeable change is shrinking the list from seven to six by combining agriculture and environment into one single priority.

Consultant Jan Enns, who laid out the list after several workshops and meetings indicated the change was made since most strategies under agriculture had been implemented.

The remaining one centered around a reliable water supply which is directly linked to environment.

Enns said many of the actions remain very similar under each priority with many ideas now turning into “let’s get it done.”

The list of priorities include crime and safety, affordable housing, homelessness, transportation, the economy and agriculture and environment.

Some new items of concern were added to the list, including issues around the supply of electricity.

“Being able to have the distribution systems to ensure we have the electricity to support growth in the city,” said Enns.

Earlier this year FortisBC told developers it couldn’t guarantee electricity for new projects until 2027 or as late as 2029.

New items in crime and safety include finding a model for sustainable funding for the city’s Business Improvement Areas of downtown and Rutland.

Up to now, Enns says, the find has been made around the On Call programs.

Traffic safety through stepped up enforcement and safety measures such as traffic calming are also on the list.

As the city embarks on a new task force centering on economic prosperity, the city is also now putting emphasis on enhancing sports tourism and recreation through both the hosting of high-profile events such as the Brier and Memorial Cup as well as construction of the new Parkinson Rec Centre and other facilities such as Glenmore Park and several activity centres.

“This whole term we have been focused on these priorities,” said Coun. Luke Stack.

“We haven’t really changed them that much which has given us an opportunity to make headway on them.

“We are not jumping around from pillar to post, but are trying to stay focused on the things we think are the most important.”