Property along Lakeshore Road rezoned for apartment dwelling

Photo: Contributed Lakeshore property rezoned for new apartment dwelling.

A second apartment on Lakeshore Road between Bechard and Swordy roads has passed the first hurdle at city hall.

Council Monday approved rezoning of properties at 3577 and 3581 Lakeshore for an apartment which could go as high as six storeys.

The properties are directly north of another property that recently received a development permit for a similar project.

While planner Mark Tanner said conceptual plans show 45 units, that is pending submission and review of a future development permit.

Being on a transit supportive corridor, Tanner said with the approved MF3 zone, the developer would be permitted to go up to six storeys.

He noted the remainder of the neighbourhood remains single family with the exception of the property to the south.

Only Coun. Ron Cannan voted against the rezoning, renewing his objection to further development in the area without a proper transportation plan.

“I have expressed concerns previously with the property to the south and the whole issue of our transportation plan,” said Cannan.

He asked staff about plans for a centre turning lane down the centre of Lakeshore in that area.

“There is a plan. There is both an interim design for the road that would introduce a curb, sidewalk and boulevard adjacent to these properties with the long-term plan of achieving a centre turning lane,” said Tanner.

“That would require redevelopment of many of the other properties along this strip in order to get the required road dedication.”

Tanner said the city is taking three metres of road dedication and two metres of road reserve from the project for a future turning lane.

Canaan still felt the development was too much for the neighbourhood.