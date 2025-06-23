Kelowna's mayor applauds addition of two new daycare facilities in the city

Photo: Dreamstime stock photo Two new daycare centres approved in Kelowna

Several dozen much-needed daycare spaces will be opening up in the near future after Kelowna city council unanimously endorsed two rezoning applications Monday.

The approved applications were for an expanded daycare on Hall Road in Southeast Kelowna and a new facility on Raymer Road adjacent to Bellevue Creek Elementary in the Lower Mission.

The Hall Road property presently houses a small daycare with a maximum of eight children, but applied for a different zoning to allow for more children.

Both private homes will be renovated to accommodate the daycare centres.

The childcare major zoning applied for in both cases allows for 11 children for every parking space available on the site.

According to staff, the Hall Road daycare is requesting a maximum of 33 children while the Raymer daycare is looking at approximately 44.

That facility would utilize two buildings on the property. One would accept children five and over while the other would be for those under the age of five.

“To staff working alongside the applicants, thank you,” said Mayor Tom Dyas.

“Collectively, this is probably somewhere in the range of about 50 or so new daycare opportunities available throughout the community with these two applications. Something that is truly needed and very much appreciated.”

The additional spaces can't come fast enough as the city still has multi-year wait lists for daycare.