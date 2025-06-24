UBCO professor born in Iran mourning as he hopes to see regime fall

Photo: Cindy White UBCO professor Ray Taheri at a protest against Iran's totalitarian regime in 2022.

A UBC Okanagan professor who was born in Iran calls it heartbreaking to witness the loss of innocent lives on both sides of the conflict with Israel and the U.S.

“On a personal note, this tragedy has struck close to home,” said Ray Taheri, professor of teaching at the School of Engineering. “I recently lost a distant relative during the initial attacks—an individual who lived near one of the targeted military sites. The shock and sorrow have been profound.”

He said the current events are both painful and deeply distressing, but he is also hoping, like many, it could finally lead to a regime change in Iran.

“I mourn not only for the lives lost but for what my homeland has become under the current regime. My thoughts and prayers are with all those—Iranians, Israelis, and others—who are suffering as a result of these hostilities,” said Taheri.

Taheri was one of the organizers of events held in Kelowna in 2022 to show support for those who took to the streets of Iran to protest the death, in police custody, of a young woman arrested for allegedly violating the country’s strict hijab law.

He said the regime, which has ruled for nearly 50 years, continues to rely on brute force, propaganda and strategic alliance with backers including Russia to silence dissent, including the crackdown on the “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement.

He points out that over $500 billion has been invested into the development of Iran’s nuclear program, while just a fraction of that sum could have dramatically improved the quality of life for millions of Iranians.

“Instead, it has been used to consolidate power, fuel aggression, and suppress dissent.”

Taheri believes the current crisis will offer a rare opportunity.

“The regime, though still dangerous, has shown signs of vulnerability. In that vulnerability lies the possibility for meaningful change. I believe the Iranian people—resilient, courageous, and united—will rise once again. And this time, I hope and believe it will be for the last time, marking the beginning of a new era of peace, dignity, and self-determination."

After ordering the bombing of three nuclear sites in Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday evening that a truce had been reached between Iran and Israel.

“On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, ‘THE 12 DAY WAR,’” Trump posted to Truth Social.