Conservative Kelowna-area MLA deflects questions about Rustad's leadership, says Eby's job at risk

Photo: Kathy Michaels Gavin Dew (centre) flanked by Kristina Loewen (left) and Macklin McCall (right) at a news conference outside Kelowna General Hospital on Monday.

Rumours that John Rustad’s leadership of the B.C. Conservatives could be under threat were cast aside by a Kelowna MLA during a Monday afternoon press conference.

Kelowna-Mission MLA Gavin Dew has been mentioned as one of the possible contenders for Rustad’s job, but he turned the focus on the current government when questioned about it.

“The reality is, if anyone's going to talk about leadership, go ask David Eby whether he has the confidence of his party because Ravi Kahlon is organized to take him out,” said Dew.

“David Eby is at war with the base of his party. He has lost their trust and confidence over Bill 7, Bill 14, Bill 15 and BC Ferries.”

Dew said he has doubts whether Eby will last another year as a leader, claiming the NDP is embroiled in an “internal war”.

“So if the media want to talk about who has confidence in what leader, they should be asking the NDP caucus whether they have confidence in David Eby, because his time is limited.”

Dew and fellow Central Okanagan Conservative MLAs Macklin McCall and Kristina Loewen were asked if they have confidence in Rustad’s leadership.

“I think that, right now, I think we all have confidence in John Rustad, we all have confidence in leadership. We all want to make sure our party is set up for success and we all want to make sure we are all focused on the task at hand for the three of us,” said Dew.

In a recently leaked letter, Rustad accused a group of MLAs who split from the party of blackmailing Conservative members and staff in a bid to take over and divide the Opposition.

That group includes Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream MLA Tara Armstrong, who, in a post on X said Rustad got “caught red-handed rigging his own AGM elections” and accused him of attempting to manipulate Conservative MLAs into “helping him with the cover up” but instead of coming clean he’s attempting to manipulate BC Con MLAs into helping him with the cover-up”.

A Surrey MLA dinner with the Conservative leader set for Tuesday was postponed and one commentator said that a caucus meeting is set for Wednesday as “rumours swirl” about Rustad’s leadership.

Loewen called it all a “big distraction” while Dew tried to turn the focus to the leadership of the governing NDP.

Last week, Premier Eby said the “profound and serious allegations” Rustad outlined in the five-page letter could damage the public's confidence in legislators and staff members “to do their work for the people without interference.”

“Mr. Rustad needs to explain to the public what's happening. He needs to bring the information that he has to the police,’ Eby said.

The chair of British Columbia's NDP caucus later wrote to the RCMP requesting an investigation into the allegations.