Kelowna area MLAs call on health minister to come to hospital, town hall meeting

Photo: Kathy Michaels Gavin Dew, MLA Kelowna-Mission (L), Macklin Mccall, MLA West Kelowna-Peachland (C) and Kristina Loewen, MLA Kelowna Centre (R). The BC Conservative Central Okanagan MLAs are calling on the health minister to make her way to Kelowna.

As Kelowna General Hospital's pediatric unit closure heads into its fifth week, Central Okanagan MLAs are airing doubts about whether its doors will reopen by the first week of July, as was tentatively scheduled.

"The Minister of Health, who has not bothered to show up in Kelowna to talk to doctors, started backsliding and watering down that six week timeline," Kelowna Mission MLA Gavin Dew said in an impromptu Monday press conference in front of the hospital.

"Now we actually have no timeline for when pediatric services might be available again."

This, he said, is the backdrop for mounting concerns about services provided at the hospital. As of last Wednesday, there had been 14 pediatric transfers from the KGH emergency room to other hospitals in the region.

On Friday, another routine procedure was diverted to Vancouver and this, said Dew, may have been the most egregious.

"A three year old with a broken arm took almost 40 hours to get into surgery because there is not pediatric service available here," Dew said.

"So we are in the middle of a crisis. We are in the middle of a collapse of our health care system, and we have a Minister of Health who continues to fail to show up."

MLAs Dew, Kristina Loewen, and Macklin McCall are calling on Health Minister Josie Osborne to come to Kelowna and speak with healthcare workers. They have also planned a July 2 town hall, where they want people to discuss their concerns and offer up their thoughts on how to get through this situation.

Osborne is invited to that event.

"Frankly, we want to draw attention to just how big an issue this is for our community," Dew said.

"We have invited (Osborne) to show up at this town hall and to hear from the people and she has refused. She has declined. She has not set foot in Kelowna General Hospital."

Dew said the point of the town hall and any meeting with Osborne is not just to "beat up on the government."

"We're pointing to solutions that need to be brought forward, and the first part of that is rebuilding confidence in the system with the very people who work in it," Dew said.

Dew said that the powers that be are out advertising to hire doctors in the United States and, while that's great, there are 20 pediatricians in Kelowna who have declined to work in the hospital system.

"When we've talked to people in the health authority, they've told us they don't even really seem to be interested in talking to these people," he said.

"In fact, they never even did exit interviews with these people when they left the system. So that's why there has to be a reset. There has to be a rebuild. There has to be a change of attitude that actually respects people that are working in the system, that listens to them when they flag issues and offer solutions, solving this problem, stabilizing Kelowna General Hospital, rebuilding confidence."

That, he said, starts with the leadership at Interior Health, better communication, trust, and recognizing that the people who work in the healthcare system are the main part of the solution.

The MLAs invite residents and those concerned about health care to a Kelowna Health Care Crisis Town Hall at the Capri Hotel on Tuesday, July 2, from 5 to 7 p.m.. Attendees can register at www.kghcrisis.com.