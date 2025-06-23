Pedestrian killed in two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 in Kelowna

Photo: Madison Reeve A pedestrian died Saturday in Kelowna after getting caught in a two-vehicle crash.

Police say a pedestrian died in a crash Saturday afternoon on Highway 97 in Kelowna.

The collision occurred at 3:15 p.m. on June 21 at the Burtch Road intersection.

“The victim was a 33-year-old female living in Kelowna at the time of the collision,” said Sgt. Laura Pollock, Kelowna RCMP media relations officer. “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family of the victim.”

An RCMP reconstructionist was called to the scene which involved two-vehicles. Both drivers remained at the scene and cooperated with police. They were treated at hospital with “undisclosed injuries.”

RCMP say speed was a factor in the crash.

"We wish to express our sincere appreciation to the individuals who stopped to render assistance at the scene,” continued Pollock.

“If you have been affected by this incident and require support, please contact the detachment. Our victim services team is available to provide compassionate and professional assistance during this difficult time."

Witnesses told Castanet that a firefighter who was on vacation from Alberta jumped in after the crash to attempt to resuscitate the victim.

RCMP say an investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses who observed or have video of the collision, and have not yet spoken to police, are urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2025-35133.