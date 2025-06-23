CBSA officer running for men’s mental health brings cross-Canada trek to Kelowna 

Photo: Sach.in.motion Sachin Latti set out from Victoria on June 16, 2025.

A Surrey resident who has served 18 years with the Canada Border Services Agency is in Kelowna today, one of the early stops on an ambitious journey to run across Canada.

Ultra-marathon athlete Sachin Latti set out last week from Victoria with a goal of running 7,500 kilometres, averaging 100 km a day. His true purpose, though, is to raise $1 million for mental health charities to help the one-in-three Canadians battling with mental health concerns.

“While my career in law enforcement was rewarding, my personal experience with mental health challenges and witnessing firsthand the mental health struggles faced by those who wear the uniform - the silent battles that many veterans, first responders, and emergency personnel fight daily, opened my eyes to a larger purpose,” wrote Latti on his fundraising website.

If you want to hear about his marathon and help support his chosen charities, Latti will be making a stop at Edith Gay Park (305 Moyer Rd) in Kelowna at 5 p.m. today.

The charities he is fundraising on behalf of include the Canadian Men’s Health Foundation, Wounded Warriors, Together We Can Drug & Alcohol Recovery & Education Society, Jack.org, a youth-led mental health network and Their Opportunity, which removes financial barriers so underserved youth can engage in physical activity and build social connections.

Find out more about Sach in Motion here.