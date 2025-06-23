Kelowna Ribfest brings finger lickin’ food and fun to City Park July 4-6

Photo: Castanet Kelowna Ribfest is scheduled for City Park on July 4 to 6, 2025.

They might be messy but they sure are tasty.

Kelowna Ribfest will bring finger lickin’ competition, fun and food to City Park early next month.

The annual gastronomic indulgence is scheduled for July 4 to 6 and will feature five award-winning national rib teams serving up their culinary creations.

Admission to the family-friendly festival is free. Visitors can explore the vendor village for unique shopping experiences or dine at one of the many diverse food trucks available. There will even be vegetarian options.

Copper Brewing, Three Lakes Brewing, Truck 59 Cider will be on hand with their finest beers and ciders, and you can also grab a drink from White Claw or 2Hoots Hard Iced Tea. For non-alcoholic options, there will be Lemon Heaven and Farming Karma.

"We are really excited to bring Ribfest back to Kelowna. This has all been made possible through the support of our community, our sponsors, vendors and the five national rib chefs," comments Christina Ferreira, owner Impact Events + Brand Management, producers of Ribfest 2025.

"Supporting Ribfest isn't just about coming out to spend the day enjoying great food, drink and live entertainment you are also supporting dozens of small local businesses.”

The festival hours will be 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday (Kids Zone 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Parking will be limited, so attendees are encouraged to carpool to City Park.