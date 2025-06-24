Don’t let bears feast from your fruit trees: WildSafeBC

Cindy White

That bear might look cute perched in a cherry tree or under an apple tree gorging itself, but it could spell trouble for the animal.

“Some people don’t think it’s an issue because it is a natural food source, but the way that they’re getting it is unnatural,” said Breanna Scott, WildSafeBC Central Okanagan coordinator.

“They’re in our yards, very close to us. Maybe we’re sitting out, maybe we have pets out. So, just the proximity to our house is an issue and it’s a reoccurring food source even more reliable than garbage,” added Scott.

A woman who lives in the Carr’s Landing area of Lake Country shared photos of a black bear eating from a cherry tree in her yard last week.

“We have a single cherry tree and watched the bear lumber into the yard and proceed to eat a whole bunch of cherries, and not care about us at all,” said Allison Cociani. “He's been in the neighborhood for a while. He was non-threatening and seemed quite content, but it was a bit of a shock to see that in the middle of the day.”

Unfortunately, one bear gobbling up the fruit in your yard could turn into more if mama passes the habit on to her cubs.

“That’s exactly what they’re doing when they have their cubs with them. They’re teaching them to get food from these sources, so the cubs are going to be on their own next year and they’re going to be right there by themselves, feasting,” said Scott.

She’s encouraging anyone with backyard fruit trees to harvest the fruit as soon as it’s ripe. “And if you do see any tree-fallen fruit, pick it as soon as possible.

“If it’s a little more manageable, we recommend reaching out to farmers who might be wanting to feed their livestock, and just give it away to them.”

She said there are also organizations like the Okanagan Fruit Tree Project, which operates farming and produce rescue programs. The harvest is then shared among volunteers, schools, and social service organizations.

Another option is to install electric fencing around your yard.

“If you do have access or if it makes sense for you, electric fencing can be very, very useful in those situations, either temporarily or permanently just while the fruit is there,” said Scott.

She also reminds people that their compost pile could be attracting bears, so it should be turned regularly to keep smells down.