Banners bring vibrancy to Kelowna walkway

A series of 13 new original street banners have been hung on lamp posts along the Rotary Centre for the Arts Commons and along the Art Walk in Kelowna’s Cultural District.

They're original works by UBCO students and alumni, and will be up for the public to view throughout the rest of the year, courtesy of a a partnership with the City of Kelowna and UBCO’s Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.

“These banners add such vibrancy and interest to our community, and we are proud that this partnership continues to provide quality art to our public spaces, while also celebrating local talent,” Christine McWillis, cultural services manager for the City of Kelowna, said in a media release.

Projects like this help to revitalize the urban landscape while supporting emerging and professional artists, Shawn Serfas, head of the department of creative studies at UBCO, said.

“We’re excited to share the amazing work of our students and alumni with the community. Showcasing their art in public spaces is one of the ways we support what they do and help them grow as artists,” said Serfas.

Two larger banners have also been installed along the ArtWalk and use augmented reality to display three-dimensional animations on top of the printed image.

Visual arts professor Myron Campbell worked with two students from the media studies program, Owen Clark and Jessica Williams, to create these works.

“These works bring together sound, drawing, painting, and collage with digital tools to create visually interesting animated pieces, I’m excited for these students to be able to share their work with the public,” Campbell said.