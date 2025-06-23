Chance of showers, risk of thunderstorms across the Okanagan this week

Cindy White

Stormy weather will stick around the Southern Interior this week.

The forecast calls for unsettled conditions and a good chance of thunderstorms across the Okanagan.

“The unsettled airmass will remain in place for much of the work week,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Yimei Li.

She said an upper trough is set to arrive on Tuesday. It will also remain in place throughout the week.

“So, what that means is that there will be a chance of showers and risk of thunderstorms every day.”

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of afternoon showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the South Okanagan. The chance of showers rises to 40 per cent chance in Kelowna and 60 per cent chance in the Vernon area.

On Tuesday, there’s a 30 per cent chance of showers across the valley. Otherwise, we will see a mix of sun and cloud.

“In the mid to long-range forecast, we don’t have risk of thunderstorms yet but we have a long chance of showers," said Li. "But the risk of thunderstorms will likely be added in as the days become closer to the current forecast.”

The storms likely won’t bring as much rain as we saw late last week. Some areas of the Interior received 50 millimetres of rain on Friday and Saturday. Kelowna recorded 10-19 millimetres, Fintry got 26 mm and Princeton received 21 mm.

“The slow-moving upper low brought more steady and widespread rain. Whereas (with these) showers and thunderstorms the heavier amounts will be more localized,” said Li.

Temperatures are expected to be near normal for this time of year with highs near 25 C and lows of 10 to 15 C.

