Significant rainfall lowers fire danger in Southern Interior

Photo: Steve Wensley Lightning strikes near a building in Kelowna on Friday, June 20, 2025.

Parts of the Southern Interior recorded significant rainfall in recent days, and the wildfire risk has dropped.

Environment Canada says a slow-moving upper low brought moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of the province on Friday and Saturday, and more localized storms are likely throughout the upcoming week.

The highest rainfall amounts for June 20 and 21 were in the Kootenays, where around 50 millimetres were recorded in Morrissey and Goatfell.

In the Lillooet area, 38 mm was recorded over the two days. Salmon Arm saw 32 mm, Fintry got 26 mm, between 10 and 19 mm was recorded in the Kelowna area and Kamloops received 15 mm.

The wildfire risk in the Kamloops Fire Centre is now mostly low to very low with one remaining area of moderate risk in the Clearwater region. The Southeast Fire Centre also has a low to very low fire danger rating at this time.

The following is a summary of rainfall totals in mm received by Environment and Climate Change Canada as of 7 a.m. PDT, 22nd June 2025.

South Coast:

Agassiz: 33

Haig Camp: 30

Pitt Meadows: 25-32

Vancouver International Airport: 25-32

Coquitlam: 24

Langley: 22

Hope: 21

Chilliwack: 20-24

Southwest Interior region:

Lillooet: 38

Fountain Slide 38

Splintlum: 37

Salmon Arm: 32

Lytton: 27

Red Bluffs: 27

Fintry 26

August Lake: 25

Ashcroft: 24

Princeton 21

Kamloops: 15

Kelowna: 10-19

Kootenay region:

Morrissey: 51

Goatfell: 50

Sparwood: 47

Elko 46

Toby: 45

Johnson Lake: 45

Canal Flats: 41

Coffee Creek: 38

Gold Hill: 37

Cranbrook: 35-41

Duncan Lake Dam: 33

Summit Lake: 32

Falls Creek: 31

Nakusp: 27

Columbia region:

Vermillion Pit: 30

Yoho Park: 27

Barriere: 25

Malakwa: 22

Revelstoke: 19-21