Kelowna Fire Department responds to fire on Fleming Road

Photo: Rob Gibson Firefighters at the scene of a fire on Fleming Road in Kelowna on Sunday afternoon.

UPDATE 2:30 p.m.

Firefighters have knocked down a fire in the Rutland area.

Crews were on the scene mopping up after black smoke was seen rising from the blaze along Fleming Road Sunday afternoon.

The fire appears to have started in a shed in the backyard of a home.

Photo: Rob Gibson Firefighters quickly knocked down a shed fire on Fleming Road.

ORIGINAL 2:16 p.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department is on the scene of a fire in the Rutland area.

Smoke could seen rising from a property on Houghton Road around 2:10 p.m.

The fire is close to Ben Lee Park.