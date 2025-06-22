Second annual Ratha Yatra festival takes over Kelowna's City Park

Kelowna's City Park is filled with colours Sunday at the second annual festival of Ratha Yatra.

The downtown park is filled with music, dancing and food, as hundreds of people gather to celebrate the event, hosted by the Kelowna Hindu Cultural Society & the International Society for Krishna Consciousness.

Ratha Yatra translates to “chariot journey,” and it's been celebrated for more than 5,000 years in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

As is tradition, festivities kicked off with the pulling of a chariot from The Sails statue down to City Park.

The event is one of Kelowna's newest, having just started here last summer.

"It's a very welcoming and colourful event, with traditional culture," Ashok Tyagi of the Kelowna Hindu Cultural Society told Castanet last week.

The celebrations will continue through to 4 p.m.