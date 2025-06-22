Kelowna man sets record for most Grouse Grinds completed in a day

Photo: Grouse Mountain The top three men's finishers, from left to right, were Hasan Nagib, James Stewart and Sean Green.

A Kelowna man now holds the record for most Grouse Grinds completed in one day, after making it up the steep mountain trail 21 times on Friday.

As reported by CTV News, Kelowna's Sean Green took the top spot at the annual Multi Grouse Grind Challenge on Friday, setting a new record.

The event, a fundraiser for North Shore Rescue, sees competitors hustle up the trail as many times as they can between 4 a.m. and 10 p.m. The 2.9-kilometre trail features 2,830 stairs, gaining 800 metres of elevation.

At the top, they take the gondola back to the bottom and start again.

The previous record was set back in 2019, at 19 times, but Green blew past that record on Friday.

According to the official timekeeping, Green's fastest Grind was his 15th, at 40 minutes and 10 seconds, while his slowest was his 20th, at 45 minutes and 28 seconds.

“Seeing the drive and passion of all competitors and unwavering support from support parties throughout this gruelling challenge is beyond inspiring,” Grouse Mountain spokesperson Emily on Leak said in a statement Saturday.

There were 100 participants at this year's event, completing a total of 915 ascents. More than $46,000 was raised for North Shore Rescue.

“We’re honoured by the ongoing support from Grouse Mountain and all participants in this year’s Multi Grouse Grind Challenge,” Scott Merriman, North Shore Rescue team leader, said in the statement.

“The supporting funds raised will enable invaluable training initiatives and the purchase of life-saving equipment so NSR can continue to show up for our community when they need us most.”

– with files from CTV Vancouver