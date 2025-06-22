More thunderstorms could be coming to the Okanagan and Shuswap Sunday

Photo: Steve Wensley Lightning strikes Kelowna Friday afternoon.

The Okanagan could see more thunderstorms Sunday.

Environment Canada has once again issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Okanagan, Shuswap and parts of the West Kootenays.

Weather conditions in the area are “favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain,” the weather agency says.

The thunderstorm watch covers the entire Okanagan Valley, north to Salmon Arm and east to the Arrow Lakes and Slocan Valley.

This most recent thunderstorm watch comes after several days of unstable weather throughout the Southern Interior. The Central Okanagan saw plenty of lightning, heavy rain and strong winds on Friday, resulting in some damage across the city.