Highway 97 and Burtch Road closed after serious crash

Madison Reeve

UPDATE: 4:48 p.m.

The Kelowna RCMP confirm that the westbound lane on Harvey Avenue at Burtch Road will be closed for some time following a multi-vehicle collision.

"Due to the severity of the incident, westbound traffic on Harvey Avenue is being diverted until further notice. The RCMP appreciates the public's patience and understanding as they investigate," said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

If you witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage, you're asked to contact Kelowna RCMP investigators at their non-emergency number: (250) 762-3300.

ORIGINAL: 4:20 p.m.

A serious collision has shut down Highway 97 at Burtch Road in Kelowna on Saturday afternoon, causing major traffic disruptions in the area.

Multiple RCMP cruisers are on scene, and a black tarp has been set up at the northwest corner of the intersection, surrounded by police tape.

One of the vehicles involved has sustained significant front-end damage.

Harvey Avenue is closed to westbound traffic and is expected to remain shut down for an extended period.

Traffic is currently at a standstill in all directions.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more information.