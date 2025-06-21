Bystanders praised for heroic response following serious collision on Highway 97

Madison Reeve

UPDATE: 6:55 p.m.

Emergency crews and Good Samaritans rushed to the scene of a serious collision involving a pedestrian and multiple vehicles at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Burtch Road Friday afternoon.

Witnesses told Castanet it was a tragic scene, but said an off-duty firefighter quickly stepped in to help.

“We unfortunately arrived shortly after the serious car and pedestrian accident on Harvey and Burtch,” one witness said.

“We witnessed a gentleman who identified himself as a firefighter on vacation from Alberta, diligently performing chest compressions on the young woman who was hit by the car. My husband asked if we could spell him off but he continued until the ambulance came. I hope he gets some recognition. It was an amazing act of kindness and a true hero.”

The witness also described a woman, believed to be from BCAA, who was holding the injured woman's head, calling it an 'amazing act of kindness'.

There are unconfirmed reports that the pedestrian may have died at the scene.

Authorities have not yet confirmed any fatalities.

UPDATE: 4:48 p.m.

The Kelowna RCMP confirm that the westbound lane on Harvey Avenue at Burtch Road will be closed for some time following a multi-vehicle collision.

"Due to the severity of the incident, westbound traffic on Harvey Avenue is being diverted until further notice. The RCMP appreciates the public's patience and understanding as they investigate," said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

If you witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage, you're asked to contact Kelowna RCMP investigators at their non-emergency number: (250) 762-3300.

ORIGINAL: 4:20 p.m.

A serious collision has shut down Highway 97 at Burtch Road in Kelowna on Saturday afternoon, causing major traffic disruptions in the area.

Multiple RCMP cruisers are on scene, and a black tarp has been set up at the northwest corner of the intersection, surrounded by police tape.

One of the vehicles involved has sustained significant front-end damage.

Harvey Avenue is closed to westbound traffic and is expected to remain shut down for an extended period.

Traffic is currently at a standstill in all directions.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more information.