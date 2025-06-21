Severe thunderstorm rips through Glenmore, damaging Greenery Garden Centre and scattering debris

Madison Reeve

A powerful thunderstorm that swept through the Okanagan on Friday afternoon left its mark on the Greenery Garden Centre in Kelowna’s Glenmore neighbourhood, toppling greenhouse structures and scattering debris across the area.

The storm hit around 3 p.m., bringing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

Kirsten Segler, owner of the Greenery Garden Centre on Longhill Road, told Castanet that the sudden storm caused significant damage.

"We lost two greenhouse structures, which were called cold frames and then quite a bit of plastic on six other structures," Segler said.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Yimei Li, wind gusts reached speeds of 60 km/h, accompanied by 20 millimetres of rain throughout the evening.

One greenhouse structure was reportedly lifted high into the air by the wind.

"One greenhouse structure went about 100 feet in the air and 250 feet over the road, over the telephone poles and went into the neighbour’s orchard," Segler explained.

That neighbour, Hoffman Orchards, is now dealing with the aftermath of the storm.

"A full assessment has not been done. I'm not sure how much damage there is, but it is really quite astounding. Debris literally blew off, crossed the road, crossed our fence. The force of the wind must have been un—trees are down and there is debris scattered everywhere. We are just thankful no one was injured,'' said Teri Christopher from the orchard.

Despite the damage, Segler said the storm’s timing may have helped limit losses.

"We're very empty at this time of the year because we're sold out of everything. Overall crop damage isn't crazy,"he said, noting that Friday marked the final day of the season for the garden centre.

The Greenery is scheduled to reopen in March. In the meantime, Segler said staff will use the off-season for repairs and preparations.

"We take a summer break which will be now involving repairs and stuff. We start growing heavy in September,"he added.

As of Saturday afternoon, Environment Canada has lifted its weather advisory for the Okanagan region.