Annual Turtle Island Festival in downtown Kelowna Saturday

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Drummers outside the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society Saturday afternoon.

The annual Turtle Island Festival is in full swing in downtown Kelowna Saturday.

The Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society is hosting its 51st annual event, celebrating National Indigenous Peoples’ Day, outside its main building at 442 Leon Avenue.

The road is closed to vehicles between Ellis and Pandosy streets.

The event runs until 7 p.m., with vendors, local arts and crafts, food and children's activities on site, along with music.

A mini powwow and Grand Entry will be held at 3 p.m.

“Anyone who wants to come for their first time, they’ll be amazed,” Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society events manager Kailyn Yahn told Castanet earlier this week.

“The best part of having the powwow here is that we’re such an open community for everybody that even when it’s going on, they invite everyone to come and join. And we do have children and families who go up and they do partake and they learn and they get to have that experience and they leave learning something.”

While downtown Kelowna saw some rain Saturday morning, conditions have dried out this afternoon.