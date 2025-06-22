Central Okanagan one- and two-bedroom asking rent prices both increase in May

Photo: Contributed One- and two-bedroom rent prices jumped in May.

Average asking rent prices in the Central Okanagan increased in both major categories last month.

According to data taken from Castanet Classifieds, the one-bedroom rent price jumped more than $100 from April to May, checking in at $1,711. That came after two months of decreases.

The two-bedroom asking rent price rose for the second straight month, but the increase was less dramatic. It jumped just $29 from April to May, with an average price of $2,292.

The data came from 41 one-bedroom and 72 two-bedroom listings in Castanet Classifieds. It was the first time since January that there were increases in both categories.

When compared to last year at this time, the difference between the one- and two-bedroom marks is striking. Last May’s one-bedroom mark was just $1,582, which is more than $100 less than this year. The two-bedroom average last May, meanwhile, was a record $2,469, nearly $200 more than it is this year.

The latest National Rent Report by Rentals.ca and Urbanation Inc. showed the average national price of a one-bedroom rental unit in Canada decreased 3.6% from May 2024 to $1,857 in May 2025. Meanwhile, the average price of a two-bedroom unit decreased 4.6% year over year to $2,225.