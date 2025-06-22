YMCA of Southern Interior BC elects new board, honours longtime contributors

Photo: Contributed YMCA volunteer Jill Seibert, left, and YMCA employee Kaitlyn Hilder, right, present the Shining Star Award to Maria Teresa Jimenez.

YMCA of Southern Interior BC celebrated its past and elected a new leadership team at its recent annual general meeting.

The organization honoured long-term staff members and also came up with a new board of directors that will serve for at least the next year.

Accelerate Okanagan CEO Brea Lake was re-elected as board chairwoman, while board members renewing their terms were treasurer Kyla Magee and directors Julia Buck, Manik Dhir and Kwame Boateng. Long-time directors Steven Morrison, Michelle Cook and Erin Strong were re-elected for another two-year term, and Allan Neilson, Lisa Lock, Sinead Scanlon and Patrick Ng were newly appointed.

Longtime board member and former chairman Dave Bond stepped down after eight years of service, while Rod Gibbings also resigned after eight years. Craig Folvick also completed his term after serving on the board for four years.

Maria Teresa Jimenez, who has volunteered for more than 40 years, was awarded the Shining Star Award, while Sargam Yadav received the Bright Light Award as the top young upcoming volunteer. Finally, Nora Ward took home the Sparkle Award for her significant time contributions to the organization.