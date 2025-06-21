Velocity Truck Centres opens its newest location near Kelowna International Airport

Photo: Contributed Velocity Truck Centre held its grand opening in Kelowna on Friday.

Kelowna’s newest state-of-the-art truck centre is now open.

Velocity Truck Centres held a grand opening on Friday morning for its latest facility, which is located at 6320 Lapointe Dr., near Kelowna International Airport.

The company consists of 18 commercial truck dealerships across B.C. and Alberta. It provides services for truck owners and operators, offering new and used truck sales, parts, service, collision repair and financing.

The 41,000 square-foot Kelowna building features several sustainable innovations as well, including a dedicated hydrogen-compressed natural gas service bay and electrical vehicle charging infrastructure in an effort to support the growing shift toward clean transportation.

“This grand opening is more than just a new facility—it’s a testament to our dedication to innovation, sustainability and the success of our customers in all they do,” Velocity Truck Centres Canada president Tant Boothman said in a February press release. “We are excited to welcome our customers, partners and community members to experience our industry-leading services and advanced capabilities.”

The new business also boasts a customer lounge and staging area, and an expanded parts warehouse.