Lake Country student wins iGen young entrepreneur challenge

Photo: Contributed Cadence Lesack won this year's iGen competition.

A student from Lake Country's George Elliot Secondary School claimed top honours earlier this month during the Innovation Generation Challenge.

The event brought together School District 23’s best and brightest entrepreneurial students, who presented their business ideas to a panel of judges at Kelowna’s Innovation Centre. Taking top spot and the $2,500 first prize was George Elliot student Cadence Lesack for her EquiGuard product, which is a breakaway halter for horses designed for lunging and walking.

She emerged victorious from more than 500 students and 200 teams across Central Okanagan Public Schools who took part in the competition, which is also known as iGen.

“With over 90% of the employers in the Central Okanagan being small businesses or entrepreneurs, iGen’s fostering of youth innovation makes this a critical program for our communities,” SD23 superintendent Kevin Kaardal said in a press release.

“We are grateful for the many business mentors, business education teachers and generous community donors who have grown iGen into one of the largest entrepreneurial business education programs in the province.”

Kelowna Secondary School’s Oden Ransom and Marcus Kuhn grabbed second place and $2,000 for their business, Gutters & Shutters, while third place and $1,250 was awarded to Lily Timms of George Elliot for her business, Red Thread Spice Co.

The other five finalists, who each claimed $500, were Rutland’s Ryleigh Matewish for Crazy Cookies, Mount Boucherie’s Jackson Jobe for Trailside Outdoor Co., Okanagan Mission’s Kevin Kim for 2K Photography, Mount Boucherie’s Sebastian Verbickas for Muscle Mallows and Rutland’s Tanav Goel and Yuvraj Dosanjh for Slate.