Severe thunderstorm warning remains in Thompson region, rainfall warning lifted in Okanagan,

Photo: Joanne Louisa/File photo A special weather advisory has been issued the Southern Interior, encompassing the Okanagan and Thompson regions.

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.

Environment Canada's weather advisory for the Okanagan has been lifted Saturday, although a risk of thunderstorms remains in the Thompson and Shuswap regions.

During an intense storm Friday, Kelowna saw about 20 mm of rain and wind gusts up to 60 km/h, measured at Kelowna International Airport. While Environment Canada warned of further intense storms earlier Saturday, that warning has now been lifted, although light rain continues to fall.

A previous warning of wet snow at higher elevations has also been lifted.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for Kamloops, Salmon Arm, Merritt, Ashcroft, Lytton and Lillooet, and meteorologist Yimei Li says heavy rains could accompany possible thunderstorms in those areas this afternoon.

The Okanagan, Shuswap and Kamloops, meanwhile, are under a high streamflow advisory, with a possible rapid rise to river levels and minor flooding of low-lying areas.

B.C.'s River Forecast Centre has also placed some southeastern parts of the province along the Alberta border, including Cranbrook, Invermere and Golden, under a flood watch.

ORIGINAL: 9:10 a.m.

Following wild weather in the Okanagan Friday, a special weather advisory remains in effect for the Southern Interior, encompassing the Okanagan and Thompson regions.

As rain falls across much of the region Saturday morning, Environment Canada continues to warn of heavy showers with possible thunderstorms through to the afternoon. Rainfall amounts between 20 to 40 mm is anticipated.

“An upper disturbance over southern British Columbia is bringing moderate to heavy showers with embedded thunderstorms to the region,” the post on the Environment Canada website says.

“Because of the convective nature of the system, showers will be widespread, and areas where thunderstorms develop will further enhance precipitation rates.

“Light to moderate rainfall will persist today with locally higher rainfall in thunderstorms this afternoon. Total rainfall amounts will be highly variable across the southern interior region, with 20 up to 40 mm possible.”

Environment Canada also continues to warn of wet snow that may fall on higher elevation highways, like the Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector and Highway 3, although it appears that no snow fell overnight on these highways.

Further east, DriveBC webcams show significant snow fell on Highway 43 near Elkford.