Kelowna woman who suffered years of domestic violence hopes abuser's sentencing can inspire others to report abuse

Photo: Christina Rektor-Connaghan Christina Rektor-Connaghan marrying her current husband Brenden in October 2023.

A Kelowna woman who suffered years of abuse at the hands of her former husband wants other abused women to know they're not alone.

Following eight days of trial in December, 29-year-old James Rektor was convicted in January of four counts of assaulting his former wife, Christina Rektor-Connaghan, between 2016 and 2019. Two of the assaults occurred while she was pregnant with both of their children.

On Friday, Justice Jasvinder Basran handed Rektor a 33-month jail sentence.

While Castanet generally doesn't name victims in domestic abuse cases, Christina has asked to be identified, so she can share her story with other women who may be going through what she once did.

“My hope is to bring light to the dangerous and hidden nature of domestic violence and to show everyone that people who suffer alongside me could be your neighbour, your favourite barista, your classmate, your friend, your colleague, your family member, or a complete stranger,” she said in a statement to Castanet.

“For too long, I suffered in silence, and it is only after I was able to escape my abuser, James Rektor, that I have found the strength to come forward. My hope is that by telling my story, I can raise awareness, give voice to others who may feel alone in their suffering, and begin their own journey of healing.”

'Never too late'

Rektor and Christina were together between May 2015 and June 2020, and he was convicted of five separate incidents of abuse. But the Crown initially charged him with 31 counts from alleged incidents that spanned nearly the entirety of their relationship.

She told the court last month that she believes she will never fully heal from Rektor's abuse.

Rektor's parents work as RCMP dispatchers in Kelowna, and throughout their relationship, Rektor told Christina that no one would believe her if she reported his abuse due to his connections with local police.

Christina didn't contact police until December 2021, following some encouragement from a local social worker.

After their separation, Rektor had fabricated allegations that she had assaulted their daughter, resulting in Christina being barred from having regular parenting time with her children for six months.

Both the Ministry of Children and Family Development and the RCMP concluded the allegations were untrue.

But during this period, a social worker Christina had been meeting with surmised that there was more going on with the pair's separation, and she encouraged Christina to tell police about it.

Christina is now pursuing a career in social work herself.

“I truly do not believe I would be here without my own social worker ... who urged me to seek help to report the violence and wholeheartedly supported me, navigating the continuing abuse of my former husband,” Christina said.

“There are many organizations, hotlines, and support networks available, and it is never too late to seek assistance and break free from an abusive situation. In my case, this took a full decade due to the constant threats of kidnapping my children if I stepped out of line, and unfortunately for six months this was a reality.”

Christina says she now regularly donates to the Elizabeth Fry Society, which helps women who are dealing with intimate partner violence.

'A constant battle'

It took nearly seven months for charges to be laid against Rektor after Christina first reported the abuse to police, and another 2.5 years for Rektor to face trial. When the case finally got to court, Christina had to testify for more than four days.

She said going through court process was a difficult experience and she's thankful it has finally come to a conclusion.

“For me, it was a constant battle to reclaim my sense of self-worth and safety with many, many failed attempts,” she said.

“I am also aware that speaking out may be difficult for some, and I encourage those who are suffering in silence to seek help. You are never alone.”

Earlier this year, another Kelowna man, David Matraj, was sentenced to four years in jail for assaulting his girlfriend multiple times in 2022. He was handed another 18-month sentence for additional crimes committed against the same woman.

In that case, victim Delainey Chisholm successfully applied to have a publication ban removed so she could also tell her story publicly, something Christina said was inspiring.

An all-too prevalent crime

In delivering his sentencing, Justice Basran noted that intimate partner violence is one of the most prevalent crimes committed in Canada, making up a quarter of all violent crimes committed.

"When abuse occurs in the complainant's own home and family environment, the complainant's sense of personal security can be totally destroyed," Justice Basran said, quoting a recent BC Court of Appeal decision.

"The loss of a sense of security is usually not limited just to periods of abuse, but continues on an ongoing basis, as the intimate partner does not know whom to trust or to stay safe and when the next act of violence is to occur. This is especially so when the violence occurs over the course of years and is accompanied by active attempts by the offender to prevent reporting of the conduct."

While she still carries the emotional scars of surviving years of abuse, Christina is in a better place now. Her two children have recently turned six and nine years old, and she remarried in 2023. Her husband Brenden was in the Kelowna courtroom Friday supporting her, along with a number of her family members.

Christina said she's read many comments and posts on social media about Rektor's court case, and “wants to sincerely thank everyone for their support and well wishes.”