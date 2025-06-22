Unable to join $10-per-day program, private daycare operators getting squeezed in Kelowna

Photo: Unsplash Private daycare operators in Kelowna are getting unfairly squeezed by the provincial government, says a local owner.

The provincial government is unfairly competing with the private sector with its $10-per-day daycare program, says a Kelowna daycare operator.

Kelly Coolin owns and operates Echo Early Learning Center, with two locations at the Landmark District and Rutland.

Coolin says she has applied to the province twice to take part in the $10-per-day program, but was denied.

“We received a response saying that we're not accepted and that they're not providing any feedback,” she said.

Last month, the YMCA announced it is opening a 53-seat daycare in the Landmark District that is expected to be $10-per-day.

“We haven't had anybody give notice yet. But I mean, anybody that's driving past the sign that says they're opening up there I'm sure has registered for that wait list immediately,” Coolin said.

“Because why wouldn't they? The cost savings — you can't compete with it.”

While there remains a dire shortage of daycare seats for infants and toddlers aged zero-to-three in the Central Okanagan, Coolin says there is a surplus for seats aged three-to-five.

Coolin says she and most daycare operators in Kelowna have spaces available for older children. She estimates supply started outstripping demand in that age bracket last fall amid a massive government effort to open more spaces.

But she notes that most new daycares that are being opened with public funds are catering primarily to older children. The new YMCA daycare at Landmark will provide 42 spaces for children aged three-to-five and just a dozen for those zero-to-three. The YMCA did not respond to questions about how it determined the makeup of seats at the new facility.

“If the government's going to be funding it, they should be starting there,” Coolin said. “There's no need for any more three-to-five daycares.”

“I see everyday daycares posting that they have space available now… we have two locations, and neither of them are full. I think maybe we've had a few months this year where we've been totally full, and we've never had this issue before.”

Coolin currently does not offer care to children aged zero-to-three. It is something she has considered, but the costs associated with the higher child-to-educator ratios are significant and those must get passed onto families.

Private daycare operators that offer infant-to-toddler care can only do so with the revenues generated from their older children, she said.

“Most facilities would use an infant-toddler program as something that would feed into their three-to-five program,” Coolin explained.

“To have an infant-toddler program, it really only pays for the wages of the teacher, and wouldn't pay for the building or rent or supplies. It doesn't cover costs in order to make up for a business that could be functioning.”

Coolin feels that the new facility being opened by the YMCA at the Landmark District should cater entirely to infant-to-toddlers.

“There's a desperate need for it, but there's no more need for three-to-five that's just going to be taking children from other centres,” she said, reiterating that she’s unable to compete with $10-per-day care.

Coolin simply only wants to be able to offer the same rates to her families.

“The funds need to start going to the infrastructure that's already in place, like the daycares are here. They're open. The funding needs to be accessed for all providers.”

Landing a $10-per-day daycare seat is left to luck for most families and is not income-tested in any way. Coolin is also urging the province to increase the income threshold for the monthly Affordable Childcare Benefit, which is currently set at $111,000.

“In today’s economy, even families earning above this limit often struggle to afford the high cost of childcare,” she said.

Online, the B.C. government says their funding agreement with the feds for $10-per-day care requires them to prioritize not-for-profit organizations. The private sector is free to apply, says the province, but they will not get any feedback upon rejection “due to the large volume of interest.”

Castanet News contacted the Ministry of Education and Child Care with Coolin’s concerns. The ministry responded with a statement that largely ignored the issues raised by Coolin and instead touted the rollout of the program.

“Since 2018, the ministry’s affordability programs have reduced average child care fees for families with children 12 years and under from $47 per day before fee reductions to approximately $19 per day through our suite of affordability programs,” said the ministry.

There are now more than 10 $10-a-day facilities in the Kelowna school district area, offering more than 680 spaces in 2024-25. All the locations listed online are operated by non-profits.

“The Province's role is to support improving access to child care for British Columbians,” the ministry said. “Private child care providers are an important part of the child care environment and the ministry welcomes providers creating more spaces to help meet the needs of their local community.”